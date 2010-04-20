C.K. Prahalad and The Meaning of Life

C.K. Prahalad is one of those few global business luminaries who demonstrated a sincere willingness to support my new business initiatives. He lived and breathed innovation. Last month, he generously agreed to an interview for this blog. Sadly, this interview will never happen due to his sudden passing . Yet his influence will affect millions in the long-term.

C.K. Phahalad and Marshall Goldsmith, March 2010 (photo courtesy of Anil Kripalani)

C.K. has impacted my professional work in three areas. I trust these may apply to other business developers and executives as well:

1) Innovation is not something to pursue when “the time is right.” Perfect is the enemy of done. Don’t postpone exploring new offerings, new markets and new relationships until the recovery is a sure thing. Customers can defect overnight. Inspiration can leave as quickly as it emerges. Volcanic ash clouds, earthquakes, and other natural disasters can suddenly destroy a perfectly planned business venture.

Don’t wait for the ideal conditions to forge ahead. C.K. surely didn’t. A week before his passing, he was working on a Harvard Business Review article with his daughter, Deepa, from his hospital bed in La Jolla, California.