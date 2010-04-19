Building an Army of Brand Loyalists

To say Jonathan Kay, Ambassador of Buzz for Grasshopper.com , is passionate about Brand Loyalists would be an understatement. This week, I’m lucky to be joined by Jonathan as he presents a compelling case for why Brand Loyalists are critically important to your business and shares two proven strategies for building your own army of followers.

Go on to Twitter right now and say something bad about FreshBooks or Zappos. Wait 15 minutes and see what happens. I bet you some random customer comes immediately to their defense exclaiming about Zappos VIP customer service and next day delivery, or about FreshBooks great seminars and customer dinners. But who are these people…are they paid by the companies? (No. But they should!) They are Brand Loyalists. Now don’t confuse this with simply being happy users of their product /service. These Brand Champions yell from the rooftops about you, they help you not only market, but sell your product as well.

So, how do you earn this type of loyalty? There are a handful of strategies that have been successful for me in the past, two of which I feel especially passionate about:

Add Value First

When a customer engages your brand and purchases your product/service they don’t expect you to add any value beyond what they paid for. This immediately creates an opportunity to exceed expectations and WOW your customer.

Jonathan: At Grasshopper we are believers that small efforts make a difference. We try and take the time to thank customers who mention they signed up on Twitter, learn more about their product or business, and if an employee is traveling for work we try and reach out to a handful of local customers to take them out for dinner and drinks!

Personally, I had an experience with this when I signed up for my first Social Fresh Conference. Social Fresh is a social media focused conference founded and ran by Jason Keath. Within 15 minutes of signing up and submitting my payment I got a warm email from Jason introducing himself and asking me what I was looking forward to specifically, he simply wanted to chat on the phone and learn more about me (as he does for everyone who attends his event). Not only was I wowed and now highly recommend his events, but because of this call we were able to identify an area where we overlapped and could work together.

Shawn: That immediately reminded me of the time I bought a couch from Haverty’s Furniture when I was living in North Carolina. A few days after I made the purchase I received a hand written thank you note from my salesperson in the mail. I’ve purchased a lot of things over the years but I can count on one hand the number of times I was contacted after the fact.