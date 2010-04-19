Why being mainstream is not always best

Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to watch a medical malpractice trial first hand. My family sued a cardiologist for negligence resulting in the death of my mother. The defense decided to put her health history and even the protocols used by other doctors who supported her on trial.

What was a key lesson of the trial?

If a doctor or patient does anything other than what is considered “mainstream,” it will come under severe review, rebuke, and criticism by other doctors. Even our lawyer had wished that everything would be done in a mainstream fashion as it doesn’t raise vulnerabilities at trial. While there is safety and security within the mainstream, there is little innovation.

My mother suffered a number of different medical maladies most likely created through years of being a Type 2, non-insulin dependent diabetic. She had diabetes for a number of years before it was detected, a situation that was common back in the 1980’s. Undetected diabetes can lead to a number of medical complications including cardiovascular and heart disease, peripheral artery disease, etc.

The pioneering endocrinologist she chose to work with starting in 1994, Dr. J. Joseph Prendergast, M.D., doesn’t do everything by the “book” or what is held out as being “mainstream.” [Note: In the interests of full disclosure, I am being treated by Dr. Prendergast thanks to my mother’s introduction.]

At trial, Dr. Prendergast testified that people don’t die from diabetes—they ultimately die from the complications of diabetes, principally cardiovascular disease and vascular system disease. This is not a “mainstream” view.

Dr. Prendergast believes that you have to treat diabetic patients holistically. He treats me for high blood pressure and for diabetes. He no longer prescribes statin drugs, e.g., Lipitor, Pravachol, etc. Statin drugs have become a $29 billion a year industry despite the fact that there is little evidence that cholesterol drugs have the actual benefits touted simply by lowering cholesterol levels.