Checking in at Foursquare’s Hot Tubbin’, Rooftop, Rock Star Moment

Dennis Crowley, co-founder of Foursquare, the social network and nightlife “check-in” game that connects friends via GPS, is in his underwear. On the roof of a 20-story building. In the rain. He dutifully steps into a hot tub containing six people who appear to be in advanced stages of intoxication and poses for a picture. After the photographer is satisfied, Crowley climbs out, wraps himself in a towel, and announces there is “nothing to see here, everyone.”

The six tipsy hot-tubbers flirt. The 30 visibly inebriated people on the roof keep throwing back beverages. Crowley disappears downstairs into the Hotel on Rivington penthouse, a glass-walled event space in the Lower East Side with breathtaking views of Manhattan. From about 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on this night, April 16 — 4/16 (four plus its square, get it?) — the room is bursting with Foursquare enthusiasts, an eclectic mix of programmers, students, media scenesters, and social butterflies.

The planning for the party started last month when Foursquare superfans in Tampa, Florida, realized the significance of the date and declared it a holiday. Pockets of Foursquare enthusiasts around the world began organizing parties — 150 of them — in anticipation. By the time “Foursquare Day” rolled around, Pepsi and Atlantic Records had jumped in, sponsoring a hip-hop dance party at the Rivington in honor of the popular social game, and the Foursquare crew themselves planned to attend. Free booze, red-carpet treatment, and a posh penthouse awaited those who managed to check in.

“It couldn’t get nerdier than this,” says Brandon King, a 31-year-old Foursquare enthusiast from Ohio. “But hey, nerdy is the new black.”

Muscly bouncers shove new arrivals back down the elevators they came from, shouting things about fire code, which the party threatens to violate (400 people by my estimate). Asked earlier how many people he expected to attend, Crowley said, “As many as will fit in. It’s a good thing you got here early.”

The only people dancing are two girls near the wall. And they’re going at it with reckless abandon. It turns out they’re crashers who have no clue what Foursquare is. “Hang on,” one says after hearing an explanation of the smartphone app that uses GPS to reward people for reporting their locations — checking in — with freebies, boy scout-style virtual badges, or titles such as “mayor.” “So no one here knows each other, but they came here because they all have an iPhone app?” she asks. Exactly.