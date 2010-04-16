8 Ways to Improve Your Content Marketing

Keep on reading…

Content is essential to any successful business. This includes blogs,

podcasts, YouTube videos, articles, tweets…you get the idea. Anything that’s

interesting and practical to your clients/consumers adds to your credibility. This

works because we do business with people who we deem trustworthy and credible.

Nothing makes you more trustworthy and credible more than releasing relevant content

that fits prospects’ needs.

Sonia Simone (Copyblogger), puts

it succinctly: “Successful salespeople will tell you that your

customer needs to know, trust and like you before she’ll buy….Great content

buys you the time to build that trusting relationship. So use that time wisely.”

The internet has made it a piece of cake to produce content. Today,

anyone can be a publisher. Unfortunately, this is a

double-edged sword. There is a plethora of sub-par content on the web

(in addition to the good content) as I’m sure you’ve realized.

In the PR business, we have found that companies encounter problems when

they suddenly say, “I need to have content.” The issue is that a company may hastily

start a blog, write an article or two, and then wonder why nothing seems to be

working.

Here’s the truth. Content marketing cannot be a half-hearted attempt. It can

be compared to exercise. If you work out occasionally, all you’re going to get is

a sore body. No real progress is made. A serious exercise routine includes a

well-defined strategy and goals. You could join a fitness center or a running

club if that’s your forte. Your goal may be to reduce your blood pressure or to

tighten up your stomach. Regardless, your goals should be measurable. It’s the

same with content marketing. You must develop a strategy and an action plan

with measurable goals: