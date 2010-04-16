5 Things NING Got Right

In May of 2008 Fast Company put Gina Bianchini on the cover and heralded the “infinite ambitions” of the social network builder NING. The article called NING a “Perpetual Growth Machine.” Ouch. One month ago Bianchini stepped down as CEO, and yesterday NING fired 40% of its workforce and announced it was killing the free community building platform — moving to premium services.

There’s no doubt that the decision NING made is going to make some folks hopping mad. Pulling the plug on a popular, growing, vibrant free community product couldn’t have been an easy decision. But before we theorize about the whys and wherefores, let’s take a moment to point out just how many things NING did right.

1. Small Is Beautiful. From the very beginning, NING was conceived to embrace, support, celebrate, and power small communities. While lots of media folks were looking to embrace big media, Marc Andreessen and Gina Bianchini were out front in understanding that the very nature of the Web was empowering groups with shared interests, making possible the creation of communities with shared sets of interests that were often geographically diverse. Creating user-friendly tools for these groups reflects Marc’s deep understanding of the Web. Not surprising, given the fact that he built what would be the very first software that facilitated the graphical Web that has grown to be a central part of our lives. NING was in its conception, very clearly tied to the early ideas of Mosiac and Netscape Navigator.

2. If You Build It They Will Come. NING was in many ways a peer to Facebook. And while Facebook’s decision to focus on college students gave it a fast start that turned out to be rocket fuel, NING’s focus on a multitude of smaller groups and the need for those groups to have more control over function, features and feel was spot on. NING is for groups something that Facebook is not. And that’s a good thing.

3. The NING ID Concept. While lots of folks, I for one, didn’t understand the NING ID when I first encountered it, I can tell you now that I certainly think that identity and the issues around multiple log-ins are significant. Facebook appears to have made this work, creating what is rapidly becoming a “single-sign-on” solution for social media. Will Facebook be the final winner, hard to say — but NING had the idea first and stuck to their guns.

4. Porn. Back when everything was about “openness” and platform providers were turning a blind eye to porn, Andreessen first took a “pro-speech” stand, and then a position that was certain to get him serious grief from free-speech loyalists. He stood up, made a decision, and banned porn from NING. It wasn’t a popular decision, and some cried censorship, but Andreessen’s position was that platform providers could have standards, as long as the enforced them evenly. He was right.