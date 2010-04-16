How Cisco Took Me Where No One Has Gone Before

When I first facilitated

a meeting using video conferencing, I thought I was high tech. I thought the

same when I made my first call to Europe using video Skype. When I saw the

movie Avatar, I thought nothing could get more 3-D. until I experienced Cisco

TelePresence®.

Cisco began and

continues to be one of the most innovative companies in the world, not only for

it’s technology but for it’s workplace culture. I recently got to experience the

miraculous technology of Cisco TelePesence® first-hand, when I met with Marilyn

Nagel, Chief Diversity Officer at Cisco and Ken Lotich from the public relations

team, at Cisco headquarters in San Jose, California. Randall Lane, Senior Manager

of Global Inclusion & Diversity sat at our table, but he was actually over 800

miles away in Seattle, Washington.

This was a true example

of “reach out and touch,” without touch. For those of you who have not seen Cisco

TelePresence®, imagine being one of the flying objects in the movie Avatar. You’re

not exactly in the movie, but you might as well be, and instead of a flying

object and an Avatar, you’re sitting across the table, or next to someone who’s

across the world.

Cisco has developed this

technology that lets you connect with customers, colleagues and suppliers

anywhere in the world. The way that it integrates audio, ultra-high-definition

video, and other advanced technology makes people 6,000 miles away from each

other, feel as if they are in the same room.

To me, as a global

consultant, this elevates global business and relationships to a “whole ‘nother

level.” (As Keenan Michael-Key on Mad TV would say)

I knew I needed to learn

more about the type of Cisco culture that could birth this breakthrough

technology, and at the same time consistently be named one of the best places

to work by Working Mother, Diversity Best Practices, Computerworld, and Fortune

Magazine.