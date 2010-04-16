Is SMO (Social Media Optimization) The New SEO?

Yesterday I attended an interesting webinar called “ Social Media Optimization is the new SEO ” by Brian Solis and put on by Hubspot .

Here are some of the things I walked away with:

There have been reports recently of Facebook replacing Google as the number one source of referring traffic, and this seems to be gaining momentum. Have a search engine optimized Web site will always be important, but as we shift to a social landscape, with every social media site having it’s own search, companies and organizations are going to have to be visible in many more places…specifically, they’ll have to be visible where their audience is searching and communicating. “I believe Social Objects are the future of Marketing.” — @gapingvoid. Not sure what social objects are? Either was I. Examples include photos at Flickr, videos on YouTube or Vimeo, events on PlanCast, checkins on FourSquare or Gowalla, updates on Facebook or LinkedIn, tweets, diggs, reviews on Yelp, the list goes on. Basically it’s anything you’re doing in the social media landscape.

This can be an intimidating idea for most businesses: besides building and distributing our widgets, making payroll, returning phone calls and everything else we need to do to keep the lights on, we’re now in the publishing business? When did that happen? I’m thinking the best approach is not to feel overwhelmed, but rather to start publicly documenting some, then more, of our daily activities and interactions, and see what has an impact on our community. What will also take time is not just creating content/social objects, but interacting with social objects created by our audience, our customers and even our competitors. SMO is the distribution of social objects and their ability to rise to the top of any related search query, where and when it is performed. SEO + SMO = Amplified findability in the traditional and social web.



I don’t feel it’s difficult to make the argument that social is becoming as important as search to your online success. Is it possible that one day we’ll be amazed that people are still using traditional search to find products and services, in the same way we’re amazed–well, some of us–that people still use the phone book?

Right now companies need to have both a search and a social media strategy to increase their online visibility, find new customers, and stay ahead of the competition.

Rich Brooks

