HTC Droid Incredible to Debut on Verizon This Month: Nexus Who?

Just a day after the phone’s specs leaked entirely, Verizon officially announced the HTC Droid Incredible as “the next chapter in the Droid saga.” Are other companies even making Android phones anymore? It seems like HTC has it totally locked up.

The HTC Droid Incredible is the Google Nexus One’s sister phone–basically the same shape, and most of the same guts. Those are great guts: a top-of-the-line 1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 3.7-inch OLED touchscreen, Android 2.1, and an 8MP camera with flash and autofocus are all best in class. But while the Nexus One was a showpiece for Google to demonstrate completely unadulterated Android, the Droid Incredible (an awful name, by the way) uses HTC’s custom Sense UI interface, which masks Android’s still-raw edges. Hopefully Sense UI and the fact that it’s launching on Verizon will result in higher sales than the disappointingly low-selling Nexus One.

HTC looks to have the high-end Android market sewn up: With the Droid Incredible on Verizon, the Evo 4G on Sprint, and the Google Nexus One on T-Mobile and AT&T, I have to keep reminding myself that Android isn’t an HTC-made OS. After the Droid, Motorola’s gone into low-end fare like the Backflip, and neither Samsung nor Sony Ericsson can seem to release a competitive handset. Of course, not all HTC phones are created equal–the Droid Incredible looks quite nice, but the Evo 4G, with its 4G antenna and massive (almost tablet-like) screen, is the Android phone we’re really excited about.

The HTC Droid Incredible will be available April 29th exclusively from Verizon, for an undetermined price (likely either $200 or $180 with contract).