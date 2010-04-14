What the iPad Is Missing (No, It’s Not a Camera)

advertisement

I’m not an iPad naysayer. I forked over $700 on the first day of

pre-ordering and my iPad hasn’t left my side, day or night, since it

arrived. I’m with those who see the device and its new

approach to computing as an exciting step forward, especially for media

delivery. The possibilities for reviving the magazine and newspaper

industries are exciting and real. Yet it’s exactly that part of media consumption, reading,

that reveals what’s missing on the iPad: good typography. Signs that type took a backseat in the iPad’s development were clear

back in January when Steve Jobs demoed the device, revealing just four uninspired and

uninformed font options in iBooks. Apple also went with full justification

without hyphenation, learning nothing from the Kindle’s

spacing woes. These decisions were small or unnoticeable to the

millions of future iPad buyers watching the announcement. But they stuck

out like a sore thumb to typographers, whose job it is to make small,

unnoticeable decisions that make text easier and more enjoyable to read.

For those of us who hoped that a device meant for reading would be

designed for reading, with all the typographic details well-considered

and implemented, the announcement was disappointing. Disappointing, but not surprising. Apple has made some puzzling

decisions over the last few years that leave one wondering if they

really care about typography as much as they did in the 1980s when the

Mac launched the desktop publishing revolution. As recently as 2005,

Steve Jobs made typography a central theme of his commencement

address to Stanford grads, but his actions as the almighty head of

Apple haven’t followed suit. The

string of odd missteps began with the release of Mac OS

X. Amid a bunch bundled fonts, most of which are not worth mentioning,

the system came with Lucida Grande, an

excellent screen-optimized version of Kris Holmes’ Lucida

Sans. The clean, readable face, contemporary but fairly neutral,

was used throughout the OS X interface and

embraced by Web designers (along with its Windows equivalent Lucida Sans

Unicode) as their go-to family for small text. Yet, to this day, there

is no Lucida Grande italic. I can’t explain why, and neither has anyone

at Apple. This is the short and simple reason why sites like Facebook

don’t use italic. If you design with Lucida your options for emphasis

and hierarchy are limited to size and weight. Meanwhile, Microsoft–the

company that traditionally eats Apple’s dust in design–worked with

some of the world’s best type designers to develop the ClearType fonts, six

complete families designed specifically for the screen. A lack of Lucida italic could be considered a mild irritant, but

Apple’s typographic neglect in OS X ran

deeper. The system came with a font manager that was, until recently,

the least reliable software bundled with a Mac. Even now it has has a

reputation that contradicts Apple’s high customer satisfaction. Tweets

about “Font Book” are often accompanied with the words “sucks” and “hate.”

Then came the iPhone, its fantastic display with a high pixel-density

enabled legible type at small sizes. But Apple essentially erased that

potential by choosing Helvetica

as the iPhone’s system font. Sure, Helvetica is a graphic designer’s

favorite, but its closed forms and tight spacing hinder reading,

especially when small. It was a classic style-over-substance decision.

The even more egregious spit in the face of readability was forcing

Marker Felt users of the Notes app. More often than not, Apple’s

recent decisions about type either ignore its importance or value form

over function. The iPad represents a new opportunity to reverse this trend. A device

designed for media consumption could validate Apple’s dedication to

design by emphasizing design’s most basic element: typography. But so

far, it flops. Here’s what’s missing: 1. Missing in iBooks: Ragged Right Alignment and Hyphenation

This is Typography 101. You don’t need to be a full-time glyph geek to

know what full justification without hyphenation does to spacing and

readability. Of course, resizable text can’t benefit from all the

careful spacing and line break adjustments traditionally made by a book

designer, but the least an automated system can do is prevent wordspace

rivers wide enough to sail a tanker through. This was one of the more

obvious ways in which Apple could have one-upped the Kindle and they

dropped the ball. 2. Missing in iBooks: Orphan/Widow Prevention, Proper

Handling of Tables and Line Breaks

Liz

Castro is documenting

how iBooks potentially mangles tables, ignores page breaks, and

mishandles text wrapping around images. It’s possible that some of these

issues can be addressed by the ePub author, but it sounds like iBooks

could be more intelligent with documents that weren’t designed to

display in such a narrow column widths.

5. Missing in iPhone/iPad OS: a

Legible, Flexible UI Font

Helvetica wasn’t a failure on the iPhone because the display’s high

pixel density kept the letterforms clear. But the PPI

on the iPad is significantly lower. I haven’t seen much that borders on

illegibility, but relying on Helv limits the range of font sizes an app

developer can use. Go below 12px and things get muddy (the numbers at

the bottom of this Calendar view, for example). Our friend Lucida, on

the other hand, which shines at small sizes, isn’t included on the iPad. 6. Missing in Pages: Accessible Text Options

I’m impressed with

how easy it is to make a nice looking document in Pages. But you better

like its templates and default styles, because customizing the type is a

bit of a chore. Font selection is buried behind a few taps and a

scroll, and changing the font size requires a tedious tap for each

single point up or down. It’s all surprisingly un-Mac-like. 7. Missing in Mobile Safari: True @font-face Support

Contrary to some reports, the iPad does support CSS

font linking via @font-face, but it’s limited to SVG. There are many reasons why SVG isn’t a legitimate font format–stability and

selectability, for example–but the most important is that a majority

of font makers have already settled on WOFF or services like Typekit

as their format of choice. This blasts developers back to those dark

ages (a few months ago) when there were very few professional fonts available

for embedding. Typekit is working

on a solution, but its not ready for prime time. So, Webfonts are out. Fortunately there’s a much longer list

of fonts installed on the iPad compared to the iPhone/iPod Touch,

but very few of them are very interesting or practical for modern Web

and app design. 8. Missing in Notes: Font Options

The Notes app on the iPad is still stuck in silly Marker Felt land!

On April 8, Apple held an event to preview iPhone OS 4, the next version of the operating system that runs the iPhone, iPad Touch, and iPad. I prayed to Lord Jobs that there would be nuggets of typographic improvement in that announcement. My prayers were unanswered. Of course, it could be that the small details–though important to typographers and, typically, to Apple–aren’t really stage presentation material. I hold out hope that some of the “100+ New User Features” and “1500 new APIs” in iPhone OS 4 do address some of the issues above. With so many manufacturers, publishers, designers, and developers following Apple’s lead, the state of typography in a world of digital media may depend on it. Republished with permission from The FontFeed. Read Stephen Coles’ blog Typography

