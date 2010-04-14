GM Unveils Video of Self-Driving EN-V Vehicle in Action

We recently took a look at the EN-V, GM’s concept road-connected electric vehicle that can theoretically drive itself on city streets. The features are impressive enough–lithium-ion powered electric motors, vehicle-to-vehicle communications,

distance-sensing, GPS–but up until now, we only had pictures to satiate our curiosity.

Now GM has released a video of the EN-V, and we have to admit that it looks a bit ridiculous in action. The EN-V also looks unsafe–an accident in this thing would probably be deadly. But isn’t it nice to imagine a world where we sit back and relax while our electric pods chauffeur us around on traffic-free streets? Judge the EN-V for yourself below.