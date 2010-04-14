advertisement
Wanted: The Most Minimal Chair in the World

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
Vitra Chairless

The German furniture firm Vitra is usually known for high-end stuff you’d pass down through the generations. But they’ve gone into a completely different–and strange–direction with Chairless, a “seating device for the modern nomad.” Designed by Alejandro Aravena, it’s simply a strap that you put around your knees and back. So that you can lean back, with maximum comfort. Apparently, Aravena was inspired by a similar strap he saw being used by an
Ayoreo Indian. Naturally, a part of the proceeds will be used to support the Foundation for
Paraguayan Indian Communities.

Vitra Chairless

But moreover, this makes a brilliant addition to some of the hobo inventions we’ve covered. Just roll this up in the pocket of your JakPak, grab your Bedouin chaise lounge, and hit the rails.

