The Power of IP Communications – Up Close and Personal

IP is everywhere in 2010, but how often are the benefits of IP-enabled services plainly shown from the end user perspective? This is why BroadSoft, provider of advanced services to over 425 carriers, has launched the Ultimate Communications Makeover series; highlighting how powerful IP-based communications can be for SMBs. It’s almost as dramatic as Extreme Home Makeover on TV!
Carriers know the market opportunity is huge for IP services powered by VoIP. Bowen Advisors the star of our video series shows how deeply providers can penetrate the SMB market, delivery their services via a hosted model. A leading financial services firm in the Boston area, Bowen, lays out exactly how an IP Makeover saved the company money and increased productivity. Check out the video series HERE.