Milan 2010: Kartell Collaborates With Design All-Stars

Fresh from the Milan Furniture Fair, Kartell, the Italian design firm specializing in high-end plastics, has send FastCompany.com its new designs for 2010.

This year, the firm has tapped Tokujin Yoshioka as its main event. The Japanese master of minimalism created Kartell’s display booth (pictured above)–festooning the space with a lattice of plastic “snowflakes”:

But in terms of things you can actually buy, Yoshioka also created the “Invisibles”: A line of tables and chairs made of crystal-clear plastic that virtually disappears: