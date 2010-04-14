Underage, Underpaid Workers, Sexually Predatory Security Guards at Troubled Chinese Microsoft Supplier

Underage, underpaid workers working 15-hour shifts, sexually predatory security guards, hourly pay of just 52 cents per hour after deductions for the canteen food. No talking during work hours, no listening to music, no bathroom breaks. These are just some of the conditions that workers at China’s KYE Systems Corp. plant in Dongguan City have to endure. The factory produces hardware for U.S. companies, including Microsoft, and its work practices have been documented in a report by the National Labor Committee. What would the directors of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation say to all this?

The report is the product of a three-year-covert investigation by the NLC, a collective of 22,000 individuals and organizations dedicated to helping “defend the human rights of workers in the global economy.” Its director, Charles Kernaghan, is the man who famously exposed the fact in 1996 that Kathie Lee’s clothing line for Walmart was made in Honduran sweat shops (he’s also taken on Kmart, Gap, Target, Nike, and many more for similar workers’ and human rights issues).

In his latest report, there are some truly spine-chilling first-person accounts of factory life. And it is a life. Workers are billeted, 14 to a dorm, in the compound. If they don’t supply their own mattresses and bedclothes, they sleep on plywood boards. They are permitted three days off each month. The air-conditioning is only turned on when foreigners visit the factory, and when the workers meet their targets, the management immediately raises them.

“Without a doubt, one of the most disappointing things was that one of the workers who had been in a factory for a while just said that the young people in this factory, they have no chance to grow or develop–not emotionally, not intellectually,” Kernaghan tells FastCompany.com. “They’re being destroyed.”

One of the workers agreed to be interviewed for the report. Some of his quotes are below.