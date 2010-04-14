iPhone 2010 Due June 22 … Guess What It’s Called

In just 68.5 days, as of the moment of writing this piece, it’s hotly rumored that Apple will be revealing its new generation iPhone for 2010. June 22nd is the date for your calendars, folks. And there’s a tiny frisson of Verizon iPhone excitement too.

MacDailyNews dug the rumor out of the ModMyi blog, so its veracity has yet to be 100% verified, but a June timescale certainly chimes with previous Apple behavior, and a late June window gives a bigger gap between the iPad’s launch and the new iPhone’s arrival–letting the iPad soak up more of the limelight for longer. According to ModMyi, Apple employees have booked the “very conference center where the company announced the three previous versions” (the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco) on this date, according to someone who peeped at the center’s diary. It’s worth noting that the center’s online calendar is conspicuously blank for this date, and that June 8th, 2009 was when the iPhone 3GS made its debut at Yerba Buena.

This leaves us excited, but curiously bereft of new hardware rumors on the next-gen iPhone. There’s been a sprinkling of excitement recently about more clues that there’ll be a front-facing video cam in the phone, courtesy of more clues uncovered in its code, and we know that new part numbers for the devices have appeared in Apple’s inventory…but that’s about it. MDN is making some noise about evidence supporting a Verizon iPhone, thanks to data that surfaced in some analytics at Flurry–but this kind of data is easily spoofed by someone keen to stir up excitement (not that a Verizon iPhone wouldn’t be a welcome addition, though.)

So what we’re left with is one single, burning question. Okay, a warm car-seat-in-the-sun question. What on Earth will Apple call this thing? They’re stuck with iPhone, of course: It’s become an icon, and it neatly delineates the product from the iPad (and the other names, like iSlate, that Apple still seems to be playing with.) The “iPhone 3G” name was self-explanatory, and everyone just called it “iPhone” still. The choice of “3GS” last year, (which was “3G S” at first, with the “s” meaning speed) was a pretty horrid mangling of the name–and we deeply hope Apple is bolder with the new name. It’s too early to call it “iPhone 4G” as that tech hasn’t hit yet, and “iPhone 2010” will make it seem dated in just 6 months. So will Apple go for “iPhone 4” to match its new firmware, or will they step back and simplify and once again opt for “iPhone,” with the company repositioning the 2007 version as “iPhone Original”? Contact your bookies with your best guess, everyone.

