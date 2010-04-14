Webby Awards Nominees Announced: New York Times Makes Up for Those Pulitzer Snubs

This year’s Pulitzer Prizes were announced yesterday, and the Washington Post bested the New York Times in awards, four to three. But in Webby nominations, NYTimes.com positively cleaned up, scoring 15 nominations, nearly twice that of the next-most decorated site, the BBC. But the Webbys are all about rewarding the glorious weirdness of the internet–nowhere else does the Grey Lady share accolades with Selleck Waterfall Sandwich.

The top-nominated pubs are the New York Times, BBC, CollegeHumor, and The Onion, with Fast Company faves like Twitter, Hulu, Walmart, Politico, Intel, and Facebook all making their presence known in some way. The New York Times won so many awards by having consistently innovative content across all genres, and keeping their eye on new technologies without losing their commitment to great content. From Reuters:

“They have a prolific and diverse approach to

delivering content, quite frankly, and I think they do a lot of new

things in a lot of different mediums,” said David-Michel Davies,

executive director of the Webby Awards. Davies

noted the New York Times was among the first newspapers to have its

reporters send out short “tweet” messages on the social networking

website Twitter.com.

Other notable nominees from the year online include the Muppets performing Bohemian Rhapsody, Auto-Tune the News, Zach Galifianakis’s ridiculously funny “Between Two Ferns” videos, and Isabella Rosellini’s Green Porno shorts. Services like Twitter, Yelp, and Foursquare were also nominated. You can check out the full list of nominees here–but the actual awards won’t be handed out until June 14th.