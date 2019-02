7 Things Brands Need to Know About Building Community

“

They’re surprised by people. They’re surprised by the real-life, day-to-day way people behave in real life. People kid around, and things that they say—maybe they’re swearing—or things that are said aren’t politically correct or they’re just silly. The silliness of real-life people is very surprising and sometimes scary for a brand. Because they’re in such direct touch with it, I think they feel that by engaging in that and going into it, they take some responsibility for it, so they need to control it.

But embracing it is the best thing, and then realizing that you’re dealing with people. They’re not numbers anymore. They’re not “customers” or “market segments.” They’re your real live people out there who are being people.