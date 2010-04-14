To Achieve Success, First Know Your Nature

I advise a “startup” in India called Jiva Institute, which is devoted to preserving the principles of the Vedas in modern life. Its three main branches include Ayurvedic Medicine, preservation of Sanskrit manuscripts, and education according to Vedic philosophy. My friend Steve Rudolph leads the education initiative and he has developed a game that children can play. His blog post about it is so wonderful that I’m re-posting it here, in its entirety.

“While driving through India, I regularly see things on the roads that strike me as remarkable. Last week, it was a motor rickshaw that was transformed into a mobile rodent with an idol of Ganesh, the famous Hindu elephant god, on top of it. The week before, it was a mother riding on a motorcycle with her infant who was not more than a few days old.

However, what I spotted today in Delhi was something that could have easily been overlooked for the ordinary: an elderly woman on the back of a scooter carrying a board game. Perhaps a grandmother bringing home something for her grandchildren to break up the monotony of studies and to help them have a little fun.

A closer look revealed what she had under her arm was The Game of Life (“Life”), one of America’s most popular and successful board games with a history that dates back to 1860. Originally developed by Milton Bradley (now owned by Hasbro), the game challenges players to pass through stages of life–school, college, career, and retirement, and to reach the ultimate goal–becoming a millionaire.

Being a holistic life educator, I have had major issues with “Life”, as I’ve had with the board game Monopoly–another American classic, whose basis for winning is to grab everyone else’s property–and bankrupt them in the process. (One must wonder whether the most popular board game in American history has spawned a self-fulfilling prophesy–the near bankrupting of an entire nation, and the transfer of land ownership en masse into the hands of an elite few.)

Interestingly, the original Game of Life by Milton Bradley in 1860 had a foundation that was worlds apart from its modern avatar that appeared 100 years later. While the 1960’s version was based on attaining a lucrative career, and amassing as much money as possible in order to win, the earlier version was based primarily on values. The checkered playing board is reminiscent of Snakes and Ladders, with boxes that advance or demote players. It is fascinating to note how many squares deal not with finance, fame, or marital success, but rather with traits connected to character and vice. Of the 32 squares with content on them, 14 deal with principles and matters of conduct (e.g., truth, honor, perseverance, idleness, bravery, ambition, gambling, disgrace, etc.)

Growing up in the suburbs of New Jersey in the 1970’s, I played both of these games, especially Monopoly, with my family. Because I was the youngest, the others would frequently hoodwink me, enticing me with sucker deals that appealed to my short-sighted, 7-year-old sense of greed, and that would invariably result in my demise within one or two quick rounds. (Was I any different from the millions of Americans who fell prey to profiteering lending agents with real estate deals that were just too good to be true?)