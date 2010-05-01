advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Austin: Car Sharing [Fast Cities 2010]

Austin: Car Sharing [Fast Cities 2010]
Courtesy of Car2Go Courtesy of Car2Go
By Anne C. Lee1 minute Read

Encouraging people to use public transportation by giving them free access to cars may seem counterintuitive, but Austin is doing just that. Last fall, the city partnered with Daimler to launch Car2go, the nation’s largest car-sharing initiative. The program lets city workers tap a free network of 200 smart cars and designated parking spaces for work errands — and pay by the minute to check a car out for personal use. In the first four months, demand was triple original estimates, and more than 1,000 employees climbed into the (shared) driver’s seat.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life