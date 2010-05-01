Work Smart

A few hundred — or thousand — emails hanging over your head? Treat your email inbox like a postal box: Empty it every time you check it. Trapani’s filing system makes this less insane than it sounds.

Mastering Your Social-Media Life

Facebook and Twitter and LinkedIn, oh my! Manage multiple accounts with minimal effort by funneling alerts, interacting with a single interface, and designating each as either business or pleasure.

Doing One Thing Really, Really Well

Multitasking is for suckers. A recent study found that interrupted workers lose an average of 25 minutes each time they switch gears. Get things done faster — one item at a time.

Time Blocking to Avoid Distractions