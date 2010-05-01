Groan: Franchise Fatigue

In short: Columnist Carrie Bradshaw chases Mr. Big across New York in $500 4-inch heels.

Lineage: A collection of columns by Candace Bushnell begat a six-season HBO series, which begat a 2008 film. A third movie is rumored.

Lifeblood: The series nabbed seven Emmy Awards and eight Golden Globes. The film made $415 million, and its opening weekend was the biggest ever for a movie with all female stars.

Trends spawned: Cupcakes, Manolo Blahniks, cosmos, bus tours of blond twentysomethings.

Kill fantasy: Death by $500 4-inch heel.

American Pie

In short: High-school seniors make a pact to lose their virginity.

Lineage: The 1999 blockbuster begat two hit sequels, which begat four mediocre, straight-to-DVD movies. American Pie 4, reuniting the original cast (now age 30), is said to be in the works.