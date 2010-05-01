Fast Blurbs: May 2010

May Day is celebrated as a raucous festival of spring in Canada, France, and Germany, and marked as a day to honor labor rights in Brazil, India, and Japan.

In Support

Spring has sprung! Bicycle Week, Compost Awareness Week, International Day for Biological Diversity, World Turtle Day, Wildlife Week, and Dragonfly Week are all in May.

In Honor of

Mother’s Day is marked on the second Sunday of May in more than 70 countries on six continents.

In the Air

“Sweet May hath come to love us / Flowers, trees, their blossoms don; / And through the blue heavens above us / the very clouds move on.” — Heinrich Heine, Book of Songs

Art

May 2 to 8 is National Postcard Week. You could send the plain old thing. Or go for an “inspired by” version: an 8-inch-by-10-inch art print called “Chesapeake Postcard,” by mixed-media artist Dolan Geiman. With its images of a sailboat, a bathing beauty, and summer flowers, it took us straight to the shore. ($45, dolangeiman.com)

Drink

May = Kentucky Derby = mint juleps = bourbon. But which one? “Mint juleps are fairly sweet,” says bartender Jenny Pittman of Proof on Main in Louisville’s 21C Hotel. “I’d try a smokier bourbon, like Johnny Drum Private Stock, or a spicier one, like Basil Hayden’s, which has a higher percentage of rye.” ($30.99 and $36.99 at klwines.com)