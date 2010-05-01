Unwanted: Naranja Studio Cloak Bag

About a year in the making, the Cloak Bag ($49) has “solved” the problem of being pegged as a tourist by local thieves — by making its owner look like a tourist. The bag is secured by a strap comfortably worn around your neck. The bottom unzips to expose a camera and your “hidden identity.” You’d never guess it’s a camera bag because it appears to be … a camera bag. Nothing to steal here. You look just like a local.
