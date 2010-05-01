Wheeeeee: The Business of Roller Coasters

PILGRIMS PLUNGE at Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana, is the world’s tallest water ride at 135 feet.

Six Flags and Cedar Fair (which owns Cedar Point and 10 others) are the two largest independent amusement-park operators in the U.S. Each generates almost $1 billion a year in revenue.

There are 2,398 ROLLER COASTERS in the world. Of those, only 164 are made of wood. The rest are steel. The newest steel coasters cost more than $20 million to build.

THE tallest roller coaster in the world is the 456-FOOT-HIGH Kingda Ka, built in 2005, at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey.

“Love Rollercoaster” was a No.1 hit for the Ohio Players in 1975 and 1976.

The Mumbo Jumbo at Flamingo Land theme park in Malton, England, features a vertical drop of 112° (the steepest in the world).

John A. Miller was the “Thomas Edison of the roller coaster,” designing more than 60 coasters and patenting more than 100 key features before his death in 1941.