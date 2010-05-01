advertisement
Oil Disputes on South America’s East Coast

By Austin Carr1 minute Read

Offshore oil finds are setting off a wave of deal making — and reheating a dispute between the U.K. and Argentina. Brazil’s Petrobras will get a big piece of the action from north of Rio to Uruguay, but other heavyweights are moving in — most recently BP and China National Offshore Oil Corp. Meanwhile, British interests began drilling near the Falklands, and Argentina complained to the United Nations.

