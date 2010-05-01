Update: Moving On

In MARCH, Gina Bianchini, who was on our May 2008 cover, stepped down as CEO of social-media company Ning to join VC firm Andreessen Horowitz. In late January, Ezra Kucharz left FiLife, No. 27 on our Most Innovative Companies list, to become the president of Local Digital Media for CBS Local Media. Taking the reins: Adam Weiner at FiLife and Jason Rosenthal at Ning.