A History of America’s Military-Industrial Complex

William Boeing renames the Pacific Aero Products Co. after himself and sells 50 of its Model C seaplanes to the U.S. Navy — Boeing’s first production order.

1925

A congressional committee recommends shutting down facilities like the Naval Aircraft Factory to end military competition with private industry. It is finally closed in 1945.

1942-43

Donald Duck gets drafted, promotes war bonds, and urges Americans to pay their income taxes to “beat the Axis,” in three of the many cartoons Walt Disney Studios produced for the government during World War II.

1944

At the peak of World War II, defense outlays amount to 37.8% of GDP, up from 1.7% in 1940. By 1947, the percentage has dropped to 5.5%.

July 26, 1947

President Harry S. Truman signs the National Security Act of 1947, creating what is now called the Department of Defense and the position of secretary of defense.

Jan. 17, 1961

President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivers his farewell address, warning against “the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”

May 27, 1963

Bob Dylan releases the song “Masters of War”: “Come you masters of war / You that build all the guns / You that build the death planes / You that build the big bombs / You that hide behind walls / You that hide behind desks / I just want you to know / I can see through your masks.”