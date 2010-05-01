Military Time

“En route”

Mullen and his wife declined Quarters Six, the chairman’s official residence, at Fort Myer in Virginia, to stay in a smaller Navy house in D.C.

Each morning, Mullen reads the daily intelligence brief written for President Obama; 2% of his time is reserved for the POTUS.

Morning staff meeting

Mullen, who averages nine speaking engagements per month, aims to spend 9% of his time on outreach to the general public. From May to September 2009 — the most recent period for which his staff has done what they call a Calendar Review — he managed only 8%.

Marine Lieutenant General John “Jay” Paxton, the Joint Staff’s director of operations

Three-star Army general and deputy commander of the U.S. Northern Command, a position created after 9/11 to protect the U.S. homeland

Vice Admiral James “Sandy” Winnefeld, the Joint Staff’s director for strategic plans and policy

Outgoing U.S. military representative to NATO

Commander, U.S. Strategic Command; Air Force Academy graduate; and first former astronaut to attain four-star rank

Closeout meeting with personal staff

Mullen designates 6% of his time for media-related activities.

Mullen changed from his dress blues into a business suit for dinner at Mayor Bloomberg’s house; he is aware that his uniform can sometimes be distancing or intimidating.