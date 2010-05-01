Military Time

|0430 Depart e/r gym
|0545 Depart e/r Quarters
|0700 Depart e/r Pentagon
|0715 Read Presidential Daily Brief
|0730 Standup
|0830 SECDEF Mtg w/Gates
|0945 Depart e/r George Washington University
|1000 Remarks/Inside Washington 2010 Academic Seminar
|1100 Depart e/r Pentagon
|1115 Prep w/ J3
|1200 Mtg w/ Lt. Gen. Steven Blum
|1215 Lunch
|1245 Prep w/ J5
|1330 SECDEF Mtg w/Gates
|1415 Prep w/ J5
|1430 Haircut
|1500 Mtg w/ Vice Adm. Bill Sullivan
|1515 Mtg w/ Gen. Kevin Chilton
|1530 End of Day
|1545 Depart e/r Andrews Air Force Base
|1615 Depart e/r NYC
|1700 Land/Depart e/r studio
|1745 Interview Prep
|1800 Interview/Jon Stewart Show
|1845 Change clothes
|1900 Depart e/r working dinner
|2200 Depart e/r airport
|2230 Depart e/r Andrews Air Force Base
|2330 Arrive Andrews Air Force Base
|0000 Arrive Quarters
“En route”
Mullen and his wife declined Quarters Six, the chairman’s official residence, at Fort Myer in Virginia, to stay in a smaller Navy house in D.C.
Each morning, Mullen reads the daily intelligence brief written for President Obama; 2% of his time is reserved for the POTUS.
Morning staff meeting
Mullen, who averages nine speaking engagements per month, aims to spend 9% of his time on outreach to the general public. From May to September 2009 — the most recent period for which his staff has done what they call a Calendar Review — he managed only 8%.
Marine Lieutenant General John “Jay” Paxton, the Joint Staff’s director of operations
Three-star Army general and deputy commander of the U.S. Northern Command, a position created after 9/11 to protect the U.S. homeland
Vice Admiral James “Sandy” Winnefeld, the Joint Staff’s director for strategic plans and policy
Outgoing U.S. military representative to NATO
Commander, U.S. Strategic Command; Air Force Academy graduate; and first former astronaut to attain four-star rank
Closeout meeting with personal staff
Mullen designates 6% of his time for media-related activities.
Mullen changed from his dress blues into a business suit for dinner at Mayor Bloomberg’s house; he is aware that his uniform can sometimes be distancing or intimidating.