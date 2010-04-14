Texas Sprawl Goes Out With a Bang, Development Sprouts on Irving Transit Line

With 2,715 pounds of dynamite Sunday, 40-year-old Texas Stadium — the one with the hole in its roof, “so God can watch his favorite team play” — was reduced to 2 million pounds of steel scrap and 4 million pounds of (recyclable) concrete rubble. Thousands of die-hard Dallas Cowboys fans and former players showed up to tailgate once last time and cheer the early morning implosion.

One entity that isn’t sad to see it go is its host city of Irving, Texas, which lost the new $1.3 billion Cowboys Stadium (the one with the high-def screen the size of a city block, so owner Jerry Jones can watch his team play) to nearby Arlington. A decade after sports economists such as Smith College’s Andrew Zimbalist debunked the notion that stadium investments drive economic development, Irving is earning more from leasing the site to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) than it ever did from the Cowboys. Having learned their lesson, leaders of the city that Exxon Mobil calls home are casting their lot in with light rail.

Once the last traces of Texas Stadium are cleared away this summer,

Irving intends to dust off plans drafted 10 years ago to transform the

Cowboys’ former home and the surrounding acreage into the densest, most

walkable neighborhood in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex outside of

downtown Dallas. An extension of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Orange line is slated to run through the stadium footprint on its way from downtown to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) International Airport. The city is already building a $130 million convention center and $255 million entertainment center along its path, and expects another $4 billion in private investment to follow. The stadium site is the next piece in its urban puzzle.

That piece has three owners — Irving, the neighboring University of Dallas, and Southwest Premier Properties, a private developer — whose holdings comprise 468 acres. The plans the three chipped in for 10 years ago (and resulting zoning) call for things like four- or five-story apartment blocks with ground floor retail rather than single-family homes. (The Greater Irving Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce tossed some renderings up on its Web site Monday. “’Urban-suburban,’ is a phrase we’ve been using a lot lately, says Maura Gast, the executive director of Irving’s Convention & Visitors Bureau, referring to the notion of urban densities in a suburban setting. “Everywhere the DART is going is driving more density. The market will support it; developers have started jockeying along that path.” Where the stadium once stood, Gast would like to see something like Chicago’s Millennium Park — at least she has the acreage.