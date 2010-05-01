advertisement
Mullen on the Move

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Korea

Greeting soldiers during an all-hands call at the U.S. Army Garrison-Yongsan

New York

Backstage with Jon Stewart before a January appearance on The Daily Show

George Washington University

Using what he calls “the great microphone that I have” to connect with the public at a D.C. seminar

Afghanistan

With Greg Mortenson, author of Three Cups of Tea, at a new school for girls

Haiti

Touring earthquake-ravaged Port-au-Prince in February, with U.S. troops

France

Visiting cliffs that were scaled by U.S. Army Rangers on D-Day, with his wife, Deborah

The Armed Forces Bowl

With a young football fan at the Bell Helicopter Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas

Washington, D.C.

Talking public policy with News Corp.’s Rupert Murdoch at The Wall Street Journal‘s CEO Council Conference

Afghanistan

Meeting with President Hamid Karzai last December

