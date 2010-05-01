Microsoft’s Marc Whitten on Xbox 360’s Project Natal

“If you counted the number of buttons in your living room, it would send a chill down your spine. A lot of people can play games amazingly well, but others feel locked out if games involve a bunch of triggers and buttons. Natal solves that by using 3-D sensors and cameras that let you be the controller. If you want to do the spin-kick serve, no programmer has to implement the spin-kick-serve button. You just do it, and it works.

But Natal isn’t just about gaming — it’s about all living-room experiences. Imagine a sporting event — Natal could know which team you’re for because it sees your jersey, or knows you thought a bad call was made when you yell ‘boo.’ It learns about you and gets smarter to create a more tailored entertainment experience.”