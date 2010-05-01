advertisement
Microsoft’s Marc Whitten on Xbox 360’s Project Natal

Photograph by Annie Marie Musselman Photograph by Annie Marie Musselman
By Stephanie Schomer1 minute Read

Marc Whitten
General Manager, Xbox 360, Microsoft
Redmond, Washington

Whitten, 39, heads Microsoft’s effort to revolutionize the home-entertainment experience with Project Natal, which tracks your every move.

“If you counted the number of buttons in your living room, it would send a chill down your spine. A lot of people can play games amazingly well, but others feel locked out if games involve a bunch of triggers and buttons. Natal solves that by using 3-D sensors and cameras that let you be the controller. If you want to do the spin-kick serve, no programmer has to implement the spin-kick-serve button. You just do it, and it works.

But Natal isn’t just about gaming — it’s about all living-room experiences. Imagine a sporting event — Natal could know which team you’re for because it sees your jersey, or knows you thought a bad call was made when you yell ‘boo.’ It learns about you and gets smarter to create a more tailored entertainment experience.”

