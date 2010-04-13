Isabella Rossellini Explores Bed Bug Seduction Rituals In “Seduce Me”

Hey, New Yorkers! Ever wonder how the blood-sucking bed bugs lurking in your apartment go about seducing one another? If so, you might want to check out “Seduce Me“, Isabella Rossellini’s five-part series set to debut on the Sundance Channel’s website on April 20. Much like Rossellini’s popular Green Porno series, the two-minute seduction shorts feature the actress delving into awkward animal sex scenes.

First up: the bed bug episode, which “explores the violent nature in which the blood-sucking baby bugs are conceived”. After that we’ll get to see Rossellini reenact the mating rituals of cuttle fish, ducks, salmon, and snakes. In the meantime, check out an episode of Green Porno below.