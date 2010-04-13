Google Unveils a 3-D New York City in Google Earth

If you’re considering a visit to New York City but you’d really rather be playing Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Google Earth has a sensible compromise: They’ve just released ultra-high quality images of New York stretched over a 3-D map so you can swoop through the city like Superman. It’s all a bit hallucinatory, as this video shows:

Obviously, you have to download the Google Earth app to experience it. But oddly, the best way to explore the app might be at these huge interactive tables on view to the public at the NYC tourist center in Midtown (fast forward to 1:33):