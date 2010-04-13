Dabbling With Electricity: Honda Introduces Lithium-Ion Powered Scooter

After shelving an early model of an all-electric motorcycle over a decade ago, Honda finally thinks that the market is ready for an electric motorbike. The EV-neo, unveiled this week in Tokyo, will be available for lease in Japan in December, according to a report from PhysOrg.

The mini motorbike features a lithium-ion battery that takes it for 19 miles on a single charge at a top speed of 19 mph. The bike’s battery can be rapid-charged at up to 80% of capacity in 20 minutes. A normal power socket charge takes approximately four hours.

Honda doesn’t have have any big plans for the EV-neo yet–it will only be available for lease, and the company hasn’t decided if it will go on sale domestically or internationally. The bike isn’t even all that attractive. But when the world’s biggest motorcycle maker by volume decides to go electric, we should all pay attention.

