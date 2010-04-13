Five Ways the New Google Docs Speeds Up Teamwork

Google Docs’ latest upgrade makes the strongest case yet to skip Microsoft Office and collaborate with your group in your browser–especially when you’re not in the same physical space. Here are five ways the new Google Docs helps your group get more done more efficiently, even when you’re not in the same room together.

1. Reduce duplicate work and grow documents faster. GDocs’ document editor now includes Etherpad/Google Wave-like character-by-character real-time updates by up to 50 collaborators. That means you get to watch the multi-colored, labeled cursors of your co-writers typing away in a single document in real-time, but don’t write it off as just eye candy yet. Because you can see, down to the letter, what text your collaborators are writing, you avoid editing conflicts as they happen. Your group can grow a document at as many times the speed as you have participants. For example, in a meeting with five people, usually each individual takes his or her own notes. In a real-time editor, everyone can take notes at the same time and ask and answer questions in-document without interrupting the meeting leader. Same goes for conferences and lectures. Students, before that pithy lecture, get with your most trusted classmates in a Google Doc and take collaborative notes together. You’ll do less typing and get better notes.

2. Replace your whiteboard with the new drawing editor. Co-typing is fun, but sometimes you want to show instead of tell. GDocs’ new drawing editor lets you create flow charts, diagrams, and free-form drawings in what’s essentially a virtual whiteboard. When you share your drawing with co-collaborators and give them edit rights, you can watch their updates to the drawing happen on your screen live, as they happen.

3. Chat while you write. Taking a play from Google Wave’s book, Docs now combines chat and document collaboration into a single workspace. Unlike Wave, you don’t chat inside your document; rather, an instant messaging panel appears docked on the right of your document. Combining conversation and co-writing into a single interface eliminates the need to switch windows between your editor and your instant messenger application. (This feature was available in Spreadsheets before the latest update, but now it’s available in Docs and Drawings as well.)

4. Address specific bits of text with inline comments. Losing a reference to a specific paragraph or sentence in a linear chat streaming down the side of the page is too easy. But like Microsoft Word, GDocs supports in-document comments that look like Post-It notes stuck in just the right place, which can turn into mini-chats themselves. These comments include real-time, character-by-character updates too, and collaborators can reply to comments in a quick back-and-forth.