Play Ball: What Leaders Can Learn from Umpires

Little boys who play baseball often dream of becoming major leaguers. Only a handful actually do! But on the same field where they play, there is someone who might be more apt role model for anyone aspiring to lead – the umpire.

After listening to a delightful interview with Bruce Weber, a New York Times reporter and author of As They See ‘Em: A Fan’s Travel in the Land of Umpires , I realized that there are qualities of an umpire that would hold any leader in good stead. Most important as Weber told Fresh Air’s Dave Davies, the umpire has to maintain discipline so players can do what they do best: play the game. So here’s what leaders can learn from umpires:

Get into position. When the ball is struck or a throw is made, an umpire must move to a place where he has the best angle on the play. He listens for sound of ball into the fielder’s glove and watches glove, ball and runner’s foot to determine if the player is safe or out. For a leader, getting into position means finding a place where you can observe what is happening for yourself. In Japanese it is called gemba, where the work is done. Firsthand observation is essential to good management.

Sell the call. Umpires call balls, strikes, walks and outs. Umpires maintain authority by being right and so it is important that they use their voice and body language to punctuate the call they make. It is part of maintaining the flow of the game and ensuring orderly play. When you make a decision, you use your authority to communicate your confidence that it is the right decision. This encourages others to follow your lead. [Note: unlike umpires leaders can change their minds if circumstances dictate, but the confidence in the ability to decide remains high.]

Enforce the rules. Umpires exist to maintain the rules. When a player or manager transgresses those rules he may be thrown out of the game. Great latitude goes into this decision. Managers may vent all they like at the umpire; it’s traditional. Weber says the “magic word” when deciding to toss the manager “is you.” That is, curse the call but not the umpire. Likewise, leaders enforce standards; they ensure that things are done right. When employees do not adhere to those standards, then they might find themselves off the team, temporarily or permanently.

Live with decisions. An umpire’s job is making decisions; they make the call and live with the consequences. Watch how an umpire conducts himself after he makes a controversial call; he keeps his head in the game just as leaders must do. This is something that managers need to do, too. Decide and live with the consequences.