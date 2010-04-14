Steve Madden’s eCommerce Leader: “Collaboration and Transparency Is Key to Innovation!”

Andrew Koven is President of eCommerce and Customer Experience at Steve Madden. He has built the marketing, customer service and fulfillment foundations that solve the 5 prong go-to-market strategy a multi-channel manufacturer faces while leveraging new technologies. Koven and his team have nearly doubled the division’s revenue in the past two years.

Brandon Gutman: How did this concept of collaboration and transparency hit home with you?

Andrew Koven: The most important lesson I’ve learned at a relatively early stage, is that there is enough business to go around. Most commercial markets are reasonably sized and the idea of “co-opetition” over competition really resonated. I started paying close attention to people succeeding while having fun and achieving meaningful connections in both their personal and business lives.

What are some examples you can share of employing these fundamentals?

I try to instill the notion of benchmarking with peers and colleagues. I constantly encourage my team to identify who is making an impact – getting it right or wrong for that matter. Pick up the phone, send an email, set up a meeting…as we’re constantly challenged with questions, we should chat with someone who has done this before. Has someone else already aligned a CRM database with their email marketing? Who has the most effective fulfillment systems? The questions are asked internally; however, complete answers must be balanced by external market experience and points of view. We reach out to peers…some are in alternative sectors…some are direct competitors. At first people were a bit surprised – especially our competitors. I always lead with “would it be okay to share a few ideas with you?” It’s a reciprocal process but someone has to break the ice and make it safe. Now the process has become fluid. It’s a two way street; we’re calling one another, interfacing at industry events – essentially having fun and achieving success as extended teammates. If what we’re doing is good for the customer, it’s great for the entire industry. Our mobile initiatives are a good example: Steve Madden has gone public by providing a step by step presentation on how to go mobile. It’s good business to make actionable information available.

How are you collaborating with competitors? What are the exceptions?