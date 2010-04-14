Restoring Employee Trust in What, Exactly?

Tammy Erickson , researcher and author of What’s Next, Gen X ?, probes the intersection of technology and people. The central question for this interview is: what do her research and experience tell us about the “trust contract” between workers and organizations as we appear to pull into the early stages of recovery?

Kate: Trust is in tatters, yet trust is what we need – that seems to be the consensus among worried executives. Without trust and the loyalty and engagement trust engenders, organizations may expect a veritable stampede of disgruntled workers into the arms of the competition.

Tammy: Don’t even try to restore trust — at least, not in the way we currently define it. For decades, we “trusted” the company to provide protection and care while we “trusted” the employee to provide loyalty. We trusted in that relationship. That relationship is never coming back – and that’s ok. It is at odds with technology today, and incongruent with rapid change. It’s an outmoded model.

Kate: How can we shape an equation between company and employee that we can trust?

Tammy: The organization should not promise protection and care if it can’t provide it. If, in fact, you are a job shop and you churn through people, then say you are a job shop that churns through people. Some people – the right people for you – will welcome that relationship. Then be sure to live up to it! The company has to offer an employee value proposition that is authentic. If you do, the prospective employee can decide whether or not to be a part of that equation. Trust only breaks if you lead me to believe something you turn out not to be.