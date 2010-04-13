Oxo Good Grips Designers Take on Tablet Magazines

My last post about Smart Design’s take on the “iPad” of 20 years ago mused about how people

would use powerful tablet computers in the future. Lucky for us, that

future is now. With the introduction of the iPad and the inevitable

array of fast follower devices, we now have the opportunity to imagine

and develop the applications that will bring these products to life. So

what will we do with them? They’re big for a phone handset (although

that might be funny…hello!?) and pretty small for a TV. It’s like the

story of the Three Bears. As Goldilocks designers we need to find

something that’s just right.





In a recent search to find that “just right,” we looked at how

traditional print media such as newspapers and magazines might be

repurposed to play out in the iPad domain. The focus of the project was

not so much about the technology as it was about the relationship people

have with their favorite publications and how to fortify that

connection in a digital world. Matt

Barthelemy, our VP of Interaction Design explains Smart’s strategy. —Tom Dair

To set the stage for this digital magazine experience concept, I

want to give some background on how we set up the project and the

foundational ideas that drove our work.

We gave ourselves a lot of real-world constraints at the outset; we

looked at the current assets within the print versions of magazines and

the workflow that is needed to produce them. Because today, the content

developed for print media are in different formats than the content

developed for interactive media. Magazines and newspapers aren’t

typically set up to produce motion assets; they typically deal with more

static elements like photography and typography.

Our goal

was to offer a new model for serving up an enhanced version of the

familiar

magazine experience, without requiring publishers to create or license

video,

or radically change their work process. Our challenge was to make those

static

assets more dynamic–to give magazine readers a compelling experience

of that

content on a touch-based tablet like the iPad. Part of our solution is

the

dynamic nature of how a person can move through the contents of a

magazine

within our model. Additionally, we used simple techniques to animate

static

imagery, without shooting video. While we think judiciously adding video

assets

makes a lot of sense, we did not want to rely on video as the way to

create a

dynamic and compelling experience.