Pulp Fashion: Linda Filley Upcycles Paper Into Fancy Gowns

Upcycling paper into household products is simple enough. Turning newsprint, paper, and seed packets into red carpet-worthy gowns is a challenge even Project Runway contestants might find difficult. But that’s exactly what “papier couturier” Linda Filley has done at Paper Trail, a paper shop in Rhinebeck, NY.

Ecouterre points us to Filley’s dresses, which are made by covering headless wire mannequins with scraps of paper. The dresses have a number of practical problems–potentially damaging exposure to the elements, the potential for passersby to rip the “fabric,” etc.–but they highlight one of the more creative uses for upcycled paper. Still, we think the light-adorned LED Galaxy Dress might get more attention on the street.