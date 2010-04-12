Corporate Responsibility Magazine Publishing Black List of Corporate Villains

Corporate Responsibility Magazine is well-known for its annual list of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens, which has been honoring ultra-transparent companies like HP, Intel, and Abbott Laboratories for the past 11 years. Now CRM is taking a darker turn with its first black list of the least transparent companies, set to be published in the April-May issue this week.

Much like the “Best of” list, CRM compiled its list of corporate villains by scoring companies on the Russell 1000 index of large-capitalization stocks based on 349 publicly-available data points, including human rights, philanthropy, and governance. According to The New York Times, a number of familiar faces appear on the list, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Weight Watchers, and Scripps Networks Interactive.

We’re wary of taking CRM’s list at face value, however. Questionable companies like Monsanto, McDonald’s and ExxonMobil all made the magazine’s list of Best Corporate Citizens in 2009. With good guys like that, the bad guys must be really bad.