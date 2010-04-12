The Role of the Press Release in PR

What do you think?

Yes, despite the hype, the social media release never really took off. And,

if PR professionals can’t sell it, something’s not right.

First a little background. https://portal.prnewswire.com/

The social

media release came to fame in 2006 when Todd

Defren (Shift Communications) introduced it. The idea was to give busy reporters

everything they need in a release including photos, video, social media.

The social media release still is not commonly used. Evans’ concludes that

press releases generally aren’t essential. Actually, I will amend that — social media releases aren’t essential. People commenting on Evans’ post stated that

the traditional press release can be simply modified to include video, social

media and other dynamic portions of the social media release. It’s as if the

social media release has been co-opted, its social and multi-media features

absorbed into the regular press release. For instance, PR Newswire lets you distribute

multimedia releases and virally publicize them with social media

There is also another reason why it hasn’t caught on. Unfortunately, it seems that the social media

press release is not very interesting to read. It’s bad enough to have dry, jargon-heavy

releases (I’ve probably done a few of my own). But who wants to read a

glorified outline? Here’s one example.