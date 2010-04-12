Your People Are Your Brand – Is That a Good Thing?

I’ve done quite a bit of traveling over the past month and have had remarkably different experiences at name brand hotels based on the people who I have come in contact with. While in NYC, I stayed in one of the flagship hotels of an industry leader. The experience was far from memorable. Most likely because it started like this. While checking in I asked the front desk person if it was possible to have a room with a view. She replied, “Yes, for an additional $50.” I remembered having a similar conversation with the front desk person at the Westin, which was located across the street, and the response I received there was, “Let me see what I can do.”

I’m willing to bet my hotel had vacant rooms with views as there are 1,949 rooms in this place. Yet, they would prefer to keep the rooms with a view vacant, rather than impressing visitors so they would tell others or return themselves.

This small interaction set the stage for the rest of my visit. At around midnight, I realized I had forgotten my hairbrush. Yes, I know its NYC and I could easily find a drugstore where I could purchase a brush, however I was too tired to walk through Times Square. For a moment, I thought about picking up the phone and requesting a brush but then I thought I would be told, “Yes, for an additional $50 we can have one brought up to your room.” This experience had me dreaming of my recent visit to a W Hotel where any wish was possible. I guess you could say that I wished I had decided to stay there instead.