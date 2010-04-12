Game On My Little Friends, Game On! Don’t let your parents ruin the future of business…

As I continue on my trek to challenge conventional wisdom and current thinking – mostly because it obviously isn’t leading to success in most businesses – I am going to focus this blog on parenting … or, as I believe, leading future employees before they hit the work scene.

Once again, I am questioning my sanity and my perspective as a human resources guru in my role as a parent. I just left a get-together where the entire dialogue was between 40-year-old parents who were bemoaning the fact that their kids wanted to game all day instead of read books or play tag outside. They even went on to conclude that this constant gaming was going to be the demise of society as we know it. They characterized gaming as impersonal, leading to violence, keeping their kids from developing interpersonal skills and even stunting their learning and growth intellectually – thereby further diminishing their chances of any great future in the business world.

What disturbed me most was that this perspective was shared by all as the truth – obvious conventional wisdom that calls on all of us to severely limit the time we allow our children to game. When, in fact, I believe that’s the absolutely worst thing we could do! I was shocked at how different my perspective is as the HR professional desperately seeking employees who have mastered the exact same competencies being developed and rewarded through gaming. I had no idea that other parents don’t value gaming the same as I do: that it’s the perfect preparation ground for high-performing, low-maintenance, top-results-producing employees of the future.

Here is my take on why gaming is not only beneficial, but will completely revolutionize our current life in HR and leadership:

If you look at playing a game outside, such as tag, what happens? Someone is “it” and that person’s left holding the bag while the rest play defense, resisting to join up on the caught team, all while dragging the game on for hours.

And reading. It’s great as it builds theoretical knowledge but with limited application. It can be gathered incessantly by one person who doesn’t ever need to share it with anyone except on tests and book reports to further prove their superior station in life as a great comprehender of written material.

Now let’s move into the workplace. These tag-playing, book-reading types of people are not at all what we are looking for, but definitely the type of employee that we have a ton of. They are smart people who are rarely willing to freely share that knowledge with others except for great reward. They are those who can’t readily apply knowledge in spite of changing circumstances, those who need structured training for further learning, and those who use that knowledge to resist and play defense while a single leader is running their butt off trying to “catch” everyone so they can WIN.