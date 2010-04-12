Interview with Jennifer Abernethy, Author of “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Social Media Marketing”

advertisement

advertisement

There are a lot of pretenders out there, self-appointed

experts who claim the mantle of Social Media guru, but very few who are the real

deal. Jennifer Abernethy is the real deal. Abernethy was a former

million-dollar per year account executive for the Washington Post among other

corporations. This bricks and mortar experience informs her writing and

research. She knows what it takes to sell in a tough market and she brings this

expertise to her new book, The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Social Media Marketing (Penguin, April 2010). The Idiot’s Guides are known for having experts write them and this one is no different. Now CEO of The Sales Lounge, in the Washington DC metro area, she

recently sat down with me for an interview: Ruth Sherman:

What drew you to Social Media and using it as a marketing tool, especially with

such deep roots in traditional marketing and sales organizations? Jennifer Abernethy:

I’d always worked for corporations and they send their people to a lot of

training programs. Even though I’d been a top producer, I would always freeze

in these classes. Furthermore, I knew that there was more than one way to sell — nothing

they were telling me was the way actual sales happened. I thought I could help

businesses to do better at sales. And do it in a hip, fun, relaxed way,

something I’d never had. I started

off the traditional way with cold calling and networking. At the time, Facebook

was expanding beyond the college market and I decided to set up a Facebook page

because at the time there were 30 million users and as a sales pro, my mindset

is always how can you reach the most people in the least amount of time. The

next day, I had a message from someone who said, “Tell me about the Sales

Lounge.” No one had asked that in the prior month of traditional marketing. I

knew then I had made the right decision to use Social Media to market and sell and

the rest, as they say, is history. RS: What can

someone in a big business get out of Social Media Marketing? JA: Corporate

professionals have to be on LinkedIn, which I call the “Cable Channel of Social

Media.” While you have to have a complete profile and do a good job with

presenting yourself, the new trend is to talk about your customers and prospects. For example, instead of

talking about yourself, why don’t you do an open letter to your prospects? If

you’re a CEO or other C-level business leader, you must be aware that customer

service is a huge differentiator in a crowded field. With Twitter, you can

monitor what customers are saying about you and respond immediately, which is a

great way to build relationships. If you have a fan page on Facebook, you can

also upload photos, video and audio, so it’s a terrific way to let your fans

know what you’re up to and, again, stay in close communication with them.

advertisement

RS: All the

social media sites have a spot for a profile picture and you’re a big advocate of

putting a great headshot up there. Can you delve into that a little more? JA: It’s really important that you have a photo of yourself that shows your personality. The

trend is away from the traditional, full-face headshot, dressed in a suit with

the blue or grey background. There are some great headshots that don’t look at

all into the camera, that are laughing or show you in some kind of spontaneous

reaction. These are professional,

for sure, but they are not stiff and they provide people a window into who you are and

give a more accurate picture to others and let them in a little. It’s a little

bit more relaxed, but has energy. There is a section in the book about

headshots and I show some examples of headshots that I think really do the

trick. RS: I love

Twitter, think it’s great. What do you think about it? JA: I hesitated

to get on Twitter, because I didn’t get it. I wasn’t sure it was going to help

me, but I have to say, I’ve become a convert and think it is a great reputation

management tool. I call Twitter the “Cocktail Party of Social Media” because

it’s like being invited to a neighbor’s cocktail party and you open that door

and people are happily chatting away, exchanging information. That’s how

Twitter feels to me. It’s interesting, too, because it has actually brought

people closer together. We’re able to form communities of like-minded

individuals and connect with so many people we NEVER would have been able to

meet otherwise. And you should also download tweetdeck, which adds so much functionality to Twitter. RS: What’s your

thought on automation? For example, I often will get an automated response from

someone I follow and I’m not crazy about that. JA: If you have

time, send a personal note and put the follower’s name in it. But don’t ask for

something. It’s not about you. Ultimately, however, once you’re getting

hundreds of followers or more per week, it’s impossible to do unless you have a

team. So. I’m ok with sending an automated welcome note, and I do take

followers seriously, and am excited about every single one. If you do have to

automate, don’t put something in there like “join my Facebook fan page.” That

sends the wrong message and it’s very inauthentic. It can be automated, but

don’t over sell. Remember, selling is giving. Also think who are the people you love? They’re the people

who introduce you to others, who ask how they can help, who are the connectors.

That’s how you should treat social media.

advertisement

RS: Should you

follow everyone that follows you? JA: Almost. This

is what I mean by open networking. You never can know where your next great

contact will come from, so I do try to follow people who follow me. I do vet

them, however. If they look like they’re just trying to build their list or if

I think it’s an automated type of follower, I won’t follow them. It’s quality

v. quantity and trying to develop a quality list as opposed to a quantity list. You want to stay open, keep an

open mind and be an open networker but check them out first. RS: How do you

get started? It seems so overwhelming. Know your target market. Try to pare it down. When you get

into each of these individual sites, it’s pretty easy. RS: Where is all

of this going? JA: Info on

demand, customer service on demand. Someone tweeted the other day that she was

in the airport and her flight was delayed and she didn’t have her iPhone

charger with her. Within 3 minutes, the airline paged her, asking her to come

to the counter because they had an iPhone charger waiting for her. Now she’s

told that story to thousands of her followers, I’m telling it to you and your

readers, it’s a great story for the airline to repeat to exemplify great,

immediate customer service. A limo service during the big DC snowstorm saw

someone had messaged on FB they were stranded and the limo company went and got

that person home. You cannot beat this type of service and what a great way to

stand out from the crowd.

advertisement

Now you can add video and audio. Facebook now allows for

audio messages to your friends and fans through a site called audioboo.fm. And

there are great sites to add video including 12seconds.tv, vpype.com and

bubbletweet.com. RS: You’re a big

fan of video. Why should people use it? JA: Video is exploding

as a way to leverage social media marketing. It adds so much to the

communication. First thing: Go register your .tv domain. That’s a must. Video

is becoming vital for anyone who is thinking about growing their business

through their online presence. For the first time, it’s cheap, if not free, and

easy to use. Videoconferencing software and programs are ubiquitous and they

provide the face-to-face communication that has gone by the wayside due to email,

text and IM. But whatever you do, video provides another, deeper look still

into your personality and the personality of your business. It’s another highly

effective avenue to connect and be “social.” And it works terrifically. That’s

the way we’re wired. Now you have to use it. RS: What do you

tell people who say it takes too much time to manage Social Media? JA: There is a

bit of startup time, but once you get it going, you will be looking forward to

your daily status updates, to who’s following you, who has messaged you and

what is being said about you and your industry. We’re still at the beginning of

this revolution. But you have to do it because that’s what your competition is

doing. If you don’t embrace it, you’re going to be left behind.

advertisement

As I said, the real deal. Reach Jenn through her website and find and follow her at @SalesLounge on Twitter. She’ll follow you back!

Follow me on Twitter Friend me on Facebook Connect with me on Linkedin Ruth Sherman Associates LLC / High-Stakes Public Speaking & Communication / Greenwich, CT

advertisement