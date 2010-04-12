Just Do It – Four Easy Ways to Gain Online Exposure

There is a tremendous amount of stuff being written about
digital marketing these days, like how to run a campaign, how to measure it,
how to engage people on line, etc. I find, the greatest thing about digital
marketing, is the flexibility it affords you to modify, tweak, even abandon a
campaign mid-stream – and that’s really powerful. If you a small company and
you don’t have a budget to bring in consultants for each marketing task, start
your own campaigns and see what happens. Experiment. If you don’t see results,
change the campaign. Here are a few practical ideas and some important “gotchas.”
·
Set up an Ad words campaign
– brainstorm with your team about terms they use would use to search for your
product, check what your competitors are using, and come up with a list of
search words. Setting up a campaign takes very little time. Try different ad copy. Monitor the campaign
every few days. See how it works and adapt the campaign.
Gotchas:
o
limit the amount of money the
campaign can consume each day, week, and month to limit your exposure.
o
Read the Ad Words help section to
get some good tips.
o
Be wary of using “Content” search
until you get an understanding about how the campaign is working.
·
Do an in-house SEO project
– unless you are running an ecommerce site or you are in an incredibly
competitive or mature market, you will find that a simple, homegrown SEO
project will provide you with most of the value of a full-scale outsourced
project. There are many online resources who can tell you how to do this – some
examples include a great posts at Woorkup.com,
seomoz.org, seotrafficspider.com.
Gotchas:
o
Invest in the SEO activities that
bring the most “bang for the buck;” don’t waste time on second degree
improvements. Follow the tips from the experts.
o
When you redesign your website,
incorporate good design from the “get-go” – you will save a lot of time and
effort later on.
o
Learn from other companies in your
space who are getting good search rankings and exposure. See how they have
designed their site/pages.
·
Disseminate news – create a
list of important announcements about your company/product. Things that are
newsworthy include: product announcements, customer or case studies (even
anonymous ones), new partnerships, appearances at events, webinars, etc. Plan
for non-company specific news as well, such as interesting news/blog posts,
industry news, analyst findings, survey results, etc. Become an industry
resource by publicizing this information via social channels like blogs, news
comments, Twitter, LinkedIn groups, etc.
Gotchas:
o
Do not advertise through
social channels. “Pushing products” is unacceptable behavior in these channels.
Make sure that your news is really newsworthy. If not, don’t post.
o
Don’t spam. Too much, even of a
good thing, is a real put-off
o
Err on the side of being
objective, rather than touting your own horn.
o
Be tenacious on following the
discussion on line and commenting when appropriate
·
Become an online presence –
follow the discussion on line about issues in your space and become a “go to”
resource for industry and professional commentary. For this, you will a
resource that has a great understanding of your market space; a product manager
or technical visionary, who can dedicate a few hours a day to this task, is
usually ideal.
Gotchas:
o
Be careful about using
professional “bloggers” – you will really want someone who understands your
space well.
o
Have someone proofread the copy
before it gets posted and make sure the messages are clear and articulate.
o
Make sure your online “position”
is in line with company’s goals, values, and mores.
o
Don’t get started with this unless
you are willing to make an ongoing investment; this is a task for the medium-
to long-term.
