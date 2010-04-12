Just Do It – Four Easy Ways to Gain Online Exposure

There is a tremendous amount of stuff being written about

digital marketing these days, like how to run a campaign, how to measure it,

how to engage people on line, etc. I find, the greatest thing about digital

marketing, is the flexibility it affords you to modify, tweak, even abandon a

campaign mid-stream – and that’s really powerful. If you a small company and

you don’t have a budget to bring in consultants for each marketing task, start

your own campaigns and see what happens. Experiment. If you don’t see results,

change the campaign. Here are a few practical ideas and some important “gotchas.”

·

Set up an Ad words campaign

– brainstorm with your team about terms they use would use to search for your

product, check what your competitors are using, and come up with a list of

search words. Setting up a campaign takes very little time. Try different ad copy. Monitor the campaign

every few days. See how it works and adapt the campaign.

Gotchas:

o

limit the amount of money the

campaign can consume each day, week, and month to limit your exposure.

o

Read the Ad Words help section to

get some good tips.