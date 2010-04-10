Designing 4 Resilience

Interesting attendees included several sponsors such as IDEAHIVE.COM (for more on Idea Hive see below)

Today I am attending a conference at The-Hub.net workspace collective in Berkeley that addresses resilience in a shifting landscape. For further information on the timely topic of design resilience visit: www.justgood.tv livestreaming and www.shareable.net for support content. One of the drivers of the conference, Neal Gorenflo, promotes design for resilience via shared living for resilience through Shareable.net.

Design For Resiliance (D4R) – emerged through personal conversations being taken to the public… to evolve and shape it through cross contribution. Welcome.

-Collapse or construct conversations going on reveal the ‘Many Headed Hydra’ of our situation

-Capacities to adapt to and shape the changes that are out there

-Don’t know the future but can prepare for the range of outcomes

-Centralization (Jordan as symbol of everyplace) as ‘Fallacy of Power’ that is failing us.

-Water is not regarded as a commons, nobody then owns the problem = no participation.

-Dominating mindset of King, Allah or Americans must solve it, not us, abdicating powers to engage and influence

2. – Explanations of why this is happening to all concerned

• 10 Principles of Adaptive Management

-Create frame and story to envision common future

-Create open model…

Harold K Summary

Resilience design is a movement encapsulating a thinking

style. Where is it going?

-In 4 weeks a conference in Vienna is occurring to continue promotion

of bringing resiliency forward.

-Jordan-Model has been applied

-Yemen-Next assignment upcoming

Conclusion

Reliance is not a tech problem but rather requires social

innovation to hedge the risks of not knowing what the future will look like.

Weave cross scaling and cross boundary networks in order to build knowledge and

social memory. Know how stakeholders can be assisted, involved and engaged in

fold networkers… map out the key influencers embedded in structural fold

networks and them be inspired with

strategies for building up adaptive capacity to learn from tools and work

styles established in design and engineering. Observing, framing, ideating,

prototyping, testing, robust decision-making.

2. Stephanie Smith, Architect and creator of Cul-de-sac

Commune concepts and upcoming book.

Start: MSNBC article today: 1.2 Million Families Lose Their

Homes – think of the lives and families destroyed. And yet people are leaning

on their families and friends and coming up with unique solutions and the

article discusses this…. Contrast this with The New York Times opinion response, “Relax, We’ll Be Fine”. The Millennials

will move into the suburbs, into a post-industrial village recreation.

Stephanie Smith, has thoughts on that. As an architect she

thinks there is too much architecture in the world. I love that she says that,

an honest statement about her profession that is taking away the starchitecture

approach… She is about using what is there, reinvention and evolution design

that is useful to the user. There is potential in the suburbs because there is

so much space unused so much need, so much to work with.

As a social entrepreneur and architect she has been working

on:

-From Cube to Commune – How to create community in cube land

-Cul-de-sac Commune – Creating and teaching about creating community

in the American suburb which is about Design Resilience and shared futures. She

is taking this year to write the book about these ideas and ideas she has

worked on these many years. See her interview last year on NPR:

http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=102651496

“Transformation will happen right where we are. Using what

we have, working with whom we have.

Reintroduction of commune concepts into modern life?

Clearing up the past concepts of commune needed, commune is simply a sharing of resources according to

Wikipedia.

What if we removed the cult (ideology of rock, free love

lifestyle) and used this as a typology, simply of sharing what we do and what

needs doing. How do we get there?”

A year ago she started 3 projects along these lines in Los

Angeles. Got neighbors together… Topanga, Hollywood, Rustic Canyon. It was

initially therapy really to resolve the petty issues of so many things we get

irritated about in communities that do not communicate… your dog was mean to my

dog. Hour upon hour. And eventually they took to it. Communal pizza oven? That

sounds get!!! Excitement, movement, engagement and then they each come to a

point: “Is there an iPhone ap for this? I am not up for spending 4 afternoons a

week over and over again with my neighbors… “

Cul-de-sac Commune Project was on NPR as mentioned, it

inspired many across the country to engage. And now she is taking this year to

write the book and to work on technology for this, an ap for this! At last the

iPad is out! She is doing an iPad version with tools all in one place. A year

away.

Since day is also about design thinking, there are four

things she learned along the way around Resilience and Optimism:

1.A Need To Be Contained

and Densified – For instance suburb is difficult because you want space and

yet ultimately it is too airy, not defined, demarcated. For resilience there is

a need for boundary and more density to continue on successfully.

2. Online and offline

– IN ALL WE DO, both are very important. Instance communication (virtual and

actual bulletin board), mapping (location, GPS), networking (micro-communities

connected) approached so it adds to the real versus take away from it.

3. Productive and

iterative – Not a rock star,

singular design generation coming up. Rather, bottom up design, female not male

is the future model. Wired cover was all about local tech that allows local

success. Gandhi’s village model from ‘Small is Beautiful: Economics as if

People Mattered.’ Her bible from the 70s.

4. Note: Credit was introduced less than 50 years ago.

Stephanie proposes a 3rd

economy, shared and resource-based economy. Current financial constructs are

victimizing… resource-sharing removes the intermediary creating less victimization.

Stephanie’s role is providing tools to integrate this economy into our daily

lives immediately to get this sharing going.

Presentation End.

Great questions/comments after:

• Individual responsibility and passion keeps us from

collapsing as well. Being responsible within the community as well as the

community responsibility is important. www.MindTime.com

• Different Drummer idea of Community from Jerry Michalski

1.

– False community ideas (left handers, we are a

team…. untrue)

2.

– Crisis triggers and shows u this is not true.

Crisis is necessary in order for us to form community

3.

-Crisis Triggers and the Initial Chaos: Two

primary and immediate ways out. Leave or lead us out of this.

4.

-The productive way to create community is crisis

is an emptying out and then beginning which is about entering true community.

The rest of the day includes small gatherings of thinking in open contribution.

—–

