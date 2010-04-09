Microsoft’s Project Pink Social Networking Phones Coming Monday

Mockups of Microsoft‘s Project Pink hit Gizmodo way back in September, even before Microsoft announced Windows Phone 7, and the distinction between the two isn’t always that clear. To the best of our knowledge, there are two Pink phones, possibly named the Turtle and Pure–one is a vertical slider like the Palm Pre, the other is a horizontal slider like the Motorola Droid. But the prevailing feeling seems to be that these phones won’t be competing with the Pre or the Droid–they may not even be smartphones.

Thanks to leaked photos, it looks like the Pink phones share a certain aesthetic tone with Windows Phone 7; they’ll have tiled apps, and probably Zune and Xbox integration. But the Turtle and Pure are likely dumbphones, sort of a scaled-down version of the very high-end Windows Phone 7 phones–they’ll be designed for social networking, messaging, and phone calls, rather than data-heavy smartphone apps. If that’s true, they’ll likely be fairly inexpensive and aimed at younger audiences.

According to various leaks and rumors, the phones should hit Verizon, at least at first–interesting choice, considering the first Windows Phone 7 phones will debut on AT&T. Why Microsoft would want to compete against the iPhone, on a smaller carrier less hungry for good smartphones than Verizon, is beyond me. But it seems pretty certain that Project Pink will land on Verizon first.

The news today is that SanDisk accidentally confirmed that the Pink phones will have microSD slots when they’re announced on Monday. Whoops! This comes a couple days after sources confirmed the same thing to CNET. Nothing else was gleaned from SanDisk’s slip–but now we know reasonably for sure what we’re in for this coming Monday.