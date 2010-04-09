Is Eco-certification a Carrot – or Killer – for Innovation?

Yes, there are

over 1,050,000 entries. If that makes your eyes glaze over, you’re not alone.

Eco-certification

and eco-labelling are hot – and hotly disputed – topics in business today.

On the one hand,

they can provide benchmark criteria to guide effective greening. As Trevor

Bowden of Ecolabelling.org confirms,

“good, independent eco-certifications enable companies to create meaningful

sustainability initiatives without starting from zero.”

They can also

provide a framework for innovation by providing a filter through which every

innovative idea or program must pass before being implemented.

But the

overabundance of third party certification programs have sown confusion among

companies and consumers alike. There are literally thousands of certifications

to choose from. Adding to the confusion, seemingly similar certifications like

the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and Sustainable Forest Initiative (SFI)

are at odds with one another. In this atmosphere of confusion, finding a

certification to build product innovation on would seem daunting at best.